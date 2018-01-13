Muzaffarpur, Jan 13 (PTI) A woman constable today allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her room at the police line barrack here in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Kumar said the family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

The incident occurred at police line barrack at Brahmpura locality of the town, the SSP said adding that reasons behind the woman constable's suicide was not know and police are investigating the matter.

A forensic team has reached the spot to collect evidence, he said adding that body has been sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. PTI CORR AR RG .

