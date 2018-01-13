Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by her husband's friend in Puwayan area here, the police said today.

The victim has alleged the accused, Rajkumar, had called her for a meeting yesterday and raped her at gunpoint, they said.

The woman later narrated the incident to her husband who tried to catch the accused, but he managed to flee, they said.

An FIR was registered in this regard, they said, adding a hunt is on to arrest the accused. PTI CORR ABN DPB .

