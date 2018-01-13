Tirupati, Jan 13 (PTI) Zoho Corporation, an information technology and business management Software As A Service (SAAS) developer, opened it's office at Renigunta, a suburb of the city today.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government had convinced the CEO of the Corporation to set up the firm here.

With the setting up of Zoho, many more companies would come up here and develop their firms to develop the divine city into a IT hub, he said.

CEO of Zoho Sridhar Vembu said that the firm would invest about Rs 350 crore for the construction of a full-fledged IT campus in a sprawling area of land to be allotted by the government near Tirupati.

Later, Naidu inaugurated an office of a health based IT firm at a technology centre here,while his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated offices of six different companies at the same centre. PTI COR APR APR .

