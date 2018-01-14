Gumla (Jharkhand), Jan 14 (PTI) A speeding truck today ploughed into an autorickshaw on National Highway 43 here, killing 11 people and injuring five, police said.

The incident took place near Palmadipa village under the Bharno police station area around 8:30 pm, they said.

Those traveling in the autorickshaw were returning home in Bharno from a fair on the occasion of Makar Shankranti in Bero in the district.

Eleven people were killed on the spot, while five suffered grievous injuries, Superintendent of Poice Anshuman Kumar said.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where doctors referred them to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi.

Kumar rushed to the spot along with Deputy Commissioner Sharvan Sahay.

Further details are awaited. PTI Corr BS IJT GVS .

