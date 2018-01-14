Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested two persons who were part of a gang that allegedly robbed people in a Delhi-bound local train in Uttar Pradesh last week, an official said.

The stolen items -- mobiles, pen drives, and Rs 2,400 in cash -- were recovered from them, the official said.

The two work for a company contracted by the railways to do construction work.

"They have confessed to the crime," an official said, adding that the search is on for three more accused, who are are absconding.

The five-member gang allegedly looted cash and valuables from people in a Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train between Khandrawli and Kandhla railway stations in Shamli district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday last week. PTI CORR HMB CHT .

