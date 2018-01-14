airports New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) CISF officials today apprehended three passengers at Guwahati and Silchar airports in Assam for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth about Rs 74 lakh by wrapping them in balloons and concealing them in their body cavities.

In the first case at the Guwahati airport, the security force personnel detected metal pieces in the body of a passenger, travelling to Kolkata, during frisking and he was subsequently taken for detailed checking.

"During thorough checking, the passenger revealed that he is carrying five pieces of gold bar (100 gms each) wrapped in balloon inside his rectum.

"The passenger and the seized gold bars were handed over to Custom officials," a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said here.

The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 15 lakh, he said.

Two similar cases were detected at the Silchar airport today, he added.

While one passenger was travelling to Kolkata, the other was bound for Delhi.

The value of the gold seized in these two cases is about Rs 59 lakh, the spokesperson said.

All the cases have been handed over to the Customs, he said. PTI NES SMN .

