Phagwara, Jan 14 (PTI) A 62-year-old man died while his wife sustained injuries after their scooter was hit by a bus on Phagwara-Mehli bypass near Palahi village here, a police officer said today.

The deceased was identified as Vishawnath Singh, a resident of nearby Chak Hakeem village, the police officer said.

His wife Sundar Devi was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

A case was registered for causing death by negligence against the unidentified bus driver after the accident yesterday, he said. PTI CORR SUN SNE .

