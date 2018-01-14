Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) The Indian Army today paid tributes with full military honours to a soldier killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised in honour of Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, who was killed while serving at the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector, a defence spokesman said.

A military send off was organised, wherein, GOC (Crossed Swords Division), among other military dignitaries, laid wreaths on behalf of Lt Gen D Anbu, Army Commander, Northern Command and Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh, GOC White Knight Corps, he said.

Bhadane (28), from Khalane village of Dhule district in Maharashtra, was critically injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops yesterday and later succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.

Bhadane is survived by his wife, he added. PTI AB IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.