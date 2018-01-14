Ratlam (MP), Jan 14 (PTI) Right wing organisations have called a "voluntary bandh" tomorrow in protest against the "rustication" of 20 students from a school in Namli, about 20 kilometres from here.

Bajrang Dal functionary Rajesh Parihar said that the students were removed from the St Joseph's Convent School in Namli for chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on January 11.

He said religious heads would protest the "anti-national act" adding that they had called for a voluntary bandh as well as derecognition of the school.

However the Madhya Pradesh Catholic Church outrightly denied the allegation.

MP Catholic Church Public Relation Officer (PRO) Father Maria Stephen told PTI today that a group of boys of Class 9, seconds after the national anthem had been sung in the morning assembly, started chanting "Vande Matram". They danced and made a mockery of "Vande Matram", he said.

Stephen said that school authorities got upset with the disprespect shown and had told the boys that they would face action if they didn't stop "what they were doing".

"They have neither been rusticated and neither have they not been allowed to write their exams," Stephen said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Singh said that initial investigations suggested the school was not at fault.

He, however, added that a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) were currently investigating the matter.

Singh added that nuns and teachers of the school have asked the police to take care of their safety in the light of the protests. PTI COR LAL BNM .

