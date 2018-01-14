Barry Jenkins to direct Chadwick Boseman in 'Expatriate'
Published: 14th January 2018
Last Updated: 14th January 2018 10:47 AM | A+A A- |
Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) Actor Chadwick Boseman will star in the thriller "Expatriate", which will be directed by "Moonlight" filmmaker Barry Jenkins.
Jenkins will direct the movie from a script penned by Boseman along with Logan Coles, Deadline reported.
The film is set in the 1970s and centres around a plane hijacking.
Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce the project along with Mark Johnson and Mark Ceryak.
Coles will serve as an executive producer. PTI RB RDS .
