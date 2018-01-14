Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) Actor Chadwick Boseman will star in the thriller "Expatriate", which will be directed by "Moonlight" filmmaker Barry Jenkins.

Jenkins will direct the movie from a script penned by Boseman along with Logan Coles, Deadline reported.

The film is set in the 1970s and centres around a plane hijacking.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce the project along with Mark Johnson and Mark Ceryak.

Coles will serve as an executive producer. PTI RB RDS .

