Puducherry, Jan 14(PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has granted approval for a total of 38 proposals of various departments of the territorial government between January 7 and 13.

In a whatsapp message to the media today, the former IPS officer listed as many as 38 subjects for which her approval sought by various departments was accorded between January 7 and 13.

Bedi has been in the practice of posting the schedule of approval she gives to various proposals as part of her decision to have "transparency in administration." One of the subjects for which she accorded the approval during the last one week from January 7 was related to the file received from the Prisons Department here for the "premature release of three life convicts," the message said.

She has also approved the transfer of land for setting up the 'consulting unit' of JIPMER in Yanam, it said.

Subjects relating to Commercial Taxes, Transport and Education departments and posting of officials were also granted approval, the message added. PTI COR ROH .

