Bodies of two girls found in UP
By PTI | Published: 14th January 2018 05:14 PM |
Last Updated: 14th January 2018 05:18 PM | A+A A- |
Sitapur (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Bodies of two minor girls were found in Kabirpur village of Hargaon area here, a police officer said today.
"The bodies of two girls, aged around 10 and 12, were found at a distance of 3 kilometre from each other, SP Sitapur Anand Kulkarni said.
"Prima facie it seems they were strangulated to death," Kulkarni said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR ABN SNE .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.