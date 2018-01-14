Sitapur (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Bodies of two minor girls were found in Kabirpur village of Hargaon area here, a police officer said today.

"The bodies of two girls, aged around 10 and 12, were found at a distance of 3 kilometre from each other, SP Sitapur Anand Kulkarni said.

"Prima facie it seems they were strangulated to death," Kulkarni said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR ABN SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.