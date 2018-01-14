Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI) A cab driver was arrested here for allegedly trying to rape a woman, police said today.

The 29-year-old driver Madhukiran was arrested yesterday, an officer of the Kushaiguda police station said.

He allegedly tried to rape the woman after giving her lift on the night of January 5 under Kushaiguda police station, the officer said.

The woman resisted his attempt and raised a hue and cry, following which the accused fled from the spot, he added.

The police apprehended the accused after going through the CCTV footage of the area, the officer said.

Police also said that Madhukiran was allegedly involved in a similar type of offence against a minor girl a few months ago. PTI SJR NRB .

