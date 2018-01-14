Car bomb wounds Hamas official in Lebanon: military source
By PTI | Published: 14th January 2018 06:10 PM |
Last Updated: 14th January 2018 06:17 PM | A+A A- |
Sidon (Lebanon), Jan 14 (AFP) An official in the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was wounded in a car bomb blast in southern Lebanon today, military and medical sources said.
"A bomb placed in a BMW in Sidon detonated, wounding Hamas official Mohammed Hamdan," a military source told AFP.
An AFP journalist in Sidon saw the burnt-out vehicle in a parking lot.
A medical source at the scene told AFP that Hamdan suffered serious wounds to his legs while opening the door to his car, and was transported to hospital. (AFP) KIS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.