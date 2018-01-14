Sidon (Lebanon), Jan 14 (AFP) An official in the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was wounded in a car bomb blast in southern Lebanon today, military and medical sources said.

"A bomb placed in a BMW in Sidon detonated, wounding Hamas official Mohammed Hamdan," a military source told AFP.

An AFP journalist in Sidon saw the burnt-out vehicle in a parking lot.

A medical source at the scene told AFP that Hamdan suffered serious wounds to his legs while opening the door to his car, and was transported to hospital. (AFP) KIS .

