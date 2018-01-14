Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) Chennai Customs beat Brothers Club, Kannur 3-0 today in a first round round match of the Don Bosco-Fr McFerran Trophy All-India Football tournament 2018 here.

Vignesh opened the scoring the victors in the 17th minute. Customs increased the lead in the 28th minute through Sriram.

In the 42nd minute, Bharathi Raja added one more to the tally.

The Kannur team managed to keep the rivals at bay in the second half. PTI SS APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.