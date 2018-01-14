Patna, Jan 14 (PTI) Bihar today reeled under intense cold conditions with Dehri in Rohtas district recording minimum temperature in the state at 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has warned of cold wave and dense fog conditions at many places in the state over the next four days.

In the wake of the prevalent weather conditions, Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi has directed all government and private school authorities to suspend academic activities for students up to Class VIII till January 16.

The DM has also ordered the school authorities to start academic activities for Classes IX to XII after 9:30 am.

"Cold day conditions were observed at Patna and Bhagalpur today. Purnea, Bhagalpur and Patna may witness dense to very dense fog tomorrow... Gaya may also experience very dense fog or mist in the morning," a Met department release said.

Cold day condition is declared when minimum temperature touches 10 degrees or lower and the maximum temperature hovers around 4.5 - 6.4 degrees below normal.

As per Patna met office bulletin, Gaya recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees today.

The state capital, too, experienced piercing cold wave with temperature at 6.1 degrees. The minimum temperature in Bhagalpur and Purnea districts touched 6 degrees and 8 degrees respectively. PTI AR RMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.