lakh 'splurge' Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today hit back at those who criticised him for gifting 10 copies of the Bhagavad Gita, costing Rs 3.8 lakh, to guests at a festival, and said his critics didn't know the value of the holy book.

The state government came under fire from the opposition after it presented the books to some VVIPs, including the president, on the occasion of Gita Jayanti festival last year.

They termed the gesture "a wastage of money".

"Those who do not know the meaning or value of Gita could term it as wastage of money," Khattar said, while speaking to mediapersons in Karnal here.

"The books were bought from a reputed company at a cost of Rs 37,900 as against its price of Rs 38,500," he said.

Asked about the fate of the movie 'Padmaavat' in the state, Khattar said, "The Censor Board has made many cuts in this film but any decision about screening of the film in the state would only be taken after watching the film".

Addressing the 4,358 recruited constables of the 84th Batch at Madhuban centre, the chief minister told them they were selected on the basis of merit.

"Three years ago, for employment, the youth had to make many visits to the leaders but now the recruitment is done on the basis of merit," said Khattar.

"These constables will aptly use their education in the service of society and the state," he said. PTI SUN GS CHT .

