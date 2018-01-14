Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Actor Soha Ali Khan said only a deadline could motivate her to finish the manuscript of her debut book 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous' by June 2017 and she was happy the way it had been received.

To be the author of a published work was very exciting as whatever she wrote on laptop was now available in print, the actor told reporters on the sidelines of ninth edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2018 here last night.

Recalling that the contract stipulated that she had to hand over the manuscript by June 2017, Soha said, "Only a deadline motivates us to work. I wanted to write a story but once I signed a contract I became serious." "So many things happened in my life that were real.

My memory is my imagination, especially regarding things which took place in my life. But to write a fiction you have a story to tell. It is a different skill," Soha said when asked if she would write a fiction next time.

"However I want to pen my thoughts in more books and also wish to act in more films," she said.

The 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' actor said, things are changing and there were now sensible roles for women of all ages. "However, in the light of limited audience and budget, we need great producers and great writers (to back women-centric projects) since there are incredible talents when it comes to women actors in the country." Asked how she would describe herself, she said, "I am very comfortable in my own skin." "As Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's daughter, as Sharmila Tagore's daughter, as Saif Ali Khan's sister, as Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law, as Taimur (Ali Khan's) aunt, as Kunal Khemu's wife, as Inaaya's mom," she said.

"And yes, also as a dog lover and spicy food hater," Soha added.

Asked about her plans in 2018, she said "In 2017 I was a budding writer. But in 2018 I am going to be a producer, and have to find the right actor and director." Soha, who had acted in Bengali films 'Iti Srikanto' and 'Antarmahal', said she will definitely do a Bengali film "if someone approaches me with a good script." Describing her experience at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, "The first literary festival of the year" as amazing, she said "It is really nice to be here." PTI SUS MM .

