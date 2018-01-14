New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Delhi Police's PCR unit attended over 14 crore distress calls and took 53,469 injured persons to hospitals for immediate medical aid in the last year.

The Police Control Room (PCR) staff also apprehended 260 persons, including 71 robbers, 23 bootleggers, and 43 snatchers, according to the statistics shared by the Delhi Police.

"The PCR vans support the local AMD traffic police in crime prevention and detection and law and order arrangements on a daily basis," said a senior police officer.

"The PCR personnel have also acted as life savers in cases of drowning, fire incidents, and by giving CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) to victims," he said.

Last year, live births took place in six cases inside the PCR vans while the mothers were on their way to the hospital.

In 10 cases, human lives were saved by the PCR staff by giving victims timely CPR who were struggling for breath. PTI SLB CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.