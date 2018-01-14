Puducherry, Jan 14 (PTI) Puducherry DGP S K Gautam led a team of officers and police personnel here to celebrate Pongal festival with a 106-year-old former Circle Inspector of Police Arokiasamy at the latter`s residence here today.

Gautam wearing dhoti and shirt met the centenarian in neighbouring Nellithope and spent more than an hour with him to celebrate Pongal festival along with officers and police personnel.

Gautam also presented a shawl and bouquet to the former Circle Inspector, who had served the department for more than 20 years, official sources said. PTI Cor RC .

