Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) Days after a BJD MP and a former legislator accused an officer at Odisha CM's office of interfering in ruling party's affairs another ex-MLA of the BJD and opposition leaders today again slammed the bureaucrat.

"The BJD is not functioning properly. There is some problem somewhere in the party. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remains in the dark on many issues," former BJD MLA from Dhenkanal, Nabin Nanda, told reporters.

Regarding the officer in the CMO, Nanda said it is natural for an officer working with the chief minister to give suggestions, but his advice should not be allowed to affect and harm the party.

Stating that steps should be taken to resolve the issue, the former MLA claimed that some leaders in the BJD are unhappy.

If the present state of affairs continue, it would affect the party, he claimed.

Reacting to Nanda's statement, senior BJD leader and state Food Supplies Minister S N Patro said the former MLA was no longer in the party and the chief minister is capable of taking decisions.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the ruling party is fully united and there is no problem in the organisation.

Senior Congress leader Sarat Rout said the officer is supposed to confine his role to administrative sphere.

However, if the chief minister turns out to be 'weak' and is unable to take decisions, his officer would try to take advantage, he said.

Senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari alleged that all powers are concentrated with the officer and even cabinet ministers are made to bow before him.

Such a situation happened as the chief minister heavily depends on the officer for everything, he claimed.

BJD's Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda and former Satyabadi MLA Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh, on January 11, had accused an officer in the CMO of interfering in political affairs.

The BJD had hit back at Panda and charged him with "speaking the BJP's language".

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan had yesterday claimed that infighting in the ruling BJD had now come to the forefront and people will throw it out of power.

Announcing his decision to quit the party, BJD leader and former MLA Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh had alleged that Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik has "become a puppet" in the hands of an officer. PTI SKN SBN .

