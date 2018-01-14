Nagpur, Jan 14 (PTI) Two leopards were killed in separate incidents today, forest department officials said.

Officials said that a leopard was killed after farmers attacked it with axes in Lohara village of Umred tehsil here today.

The leopard had attacked a bullock, said officials, after which farmers, in an effort to save the bullock, killed the leopard.

"Two farmers who were injured by the leopard have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Act, 1972 against the farmers who killed the leopard," a forest department official informed.

In another incident, a leopard was killed around 10am today after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway number 6 near Sakoli in Bhandara. PTI COR BNM .

