Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Five people, including three women were killed and five others injured when their SUV overturned after a tyre burst in Bharatpur district today, a police officer said.

The incident occurred when the victims were on their way to Bharatpur from Hindaun town of Karauli, he said.

The deceased were identified as Babita Jatav (28), Nargesh Yadav (25), Juli Jatav (25), Manjit Jatav (30) and Ramphal Jatav (60), the police officer said.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, he said. Of them, the condition of two was stated to be critical, he added. PTI SDA SNE .

