Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Surendra Singh died of cardiac arrest here today, a senior official said.

"He was brought to the SMS today with a cardiac problem and in a serious condition. He could not survive and died of cardiac arrest," Superintendent of SMS government hospital Dr D S Meena said.

Singh's funeral will be held in Sriganganagar tomorrow, the BJP's Sriganganagar area president Hari Singh said.

Surendra Singh represented the Ganganagar constituency in the state Assembly from 2003 to 2008. PTI SDA ADS .

