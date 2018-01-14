Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP president Amit Shah today celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti, known as Uttarayan in the state, by flying kites in different parts of city.

While Rupani, along with his wife Anjaliben, tried his hand at flying kites at Khadia and Maninagar areas of the city in the morning, Amit Shah enjoyed the festival with locals in Naranpura area, which he once represented as an MLA.

An official release quoted Rupani as saying that Gujarat's development would soar high just like the kites today and achieve new heights in the coming years.

Later during the afternoon, Shah visited the famous Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur with his family to seek blessings, a release from the BJP said.

Shah then flew kites from the terrace of a house in Naranpura area, accompanied by BJP leaders, including city mayor Gautam Shah and Naranpura MLA and cabinet minister Kaushik Patel, the release added. PTI PJT BNM .

