Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) In a noble step, Haryana minister Vipul Goel today raised Rs 2.5 crore by auctioning the gifts and mementos received by him during his tenure.

The amount will be donated to the Prime Minister's National Relief fund, an official release said.

The initiative 'I for Humanity' was held in Faridabad, it said.

"A sum of more than Rs 2.5 crore was collected from the auction by Vipul Goel, which he decided to donate to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund," the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the industry and commerce minister noted that it was his mission to give back to the society.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who was also present at the event, said film stars often auctioned their clothes or gifts for social work, but such an auction by a political leader was a new and inspiring step in itself.

The gift items auctioned by the minister include silver crowns, silver maces, swords, shawls and paintings. The highest bidder was J P Garg of the Knorr Bremse India Private Limited who took away a memento for Rs 1 crore, the release said.

The initiative was attended by more than 300 socialites, industrialists and educationists of Delhi-NCR at a hotel in Faridabad. PTI SUN SRY .

