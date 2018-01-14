Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jan 14 (PTI) The Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla today said that the district is expected to be declared as open defecation free (ODF) by the end of this month.

He said that out of a target of constructing 1,76,031 toilets in Hazaribagh, 1,58,620 toilets have been constructed and 92.56 per cent of the district has already been declared as ODF.

He said this could be achieved due to awareness campaign against open defecation launched across the district by Â‘Swachh Bharat MissionÂ’ volunteers.

Out of the 16 blocks, the 11 blocks that have been declared as ODF are Churchu, Darhi, Katkumdag, Daroo, Tati Jharia, Padma, Barkagaon, Keredari, Chalkusha, Ichak and Sadar.

Work in the rest of the five blocks is being carried out on war footing, the deputy commissioner said. PTI COR PVR SBN .

