Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) Gurugram today apprehended four shooters of the Manjeet Mahal gang in Haryana's Jhajjar and seized arms and ammunitions from them.

The STF, constituted recently by the state government to curb organised crime, got a tip-off that four shooters of the gang were going to murder a member of the Jyoti Nandu gang.

"Acting on the tip-off, the STF team tried to round up the shooters. But they fired on the police party and escaped," a police official said.

Police eventually apprehended all the shooters from Surkhpur road near Jhajjar.

A case has been registered by the STF against them under several provisions of the IPC and the Arms act.

"The accused have been arrested and handed over to the local police Jhajjar for further investigation," he said.

Four loaded pistols, 20 live cartridges and one motorcycle was recovered from the gang members, police said.

The accused will be produced before a court tomorrow.

During the preliminary interrogation, they have confessed their involvement in several cases, police said.

On November 15, 2017, the gang allegedly looted a car from Kanjhawala, Delhi. On January 11 this year, they attempted to murder Deepak, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi.

