Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) A new series based on Keanu Reeves-starrer film "John Wick" is in development at Starz.

Titled "The Continental", the show will focus on the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Chad Stahelski, the co-director of the movie and the director of the 2017 sequel, will helm the pilot episode.

Chris Collins will pen the script and serve as showrunner should the drama series.

Reeves, who played the title role in two films, will executive produce and might also appear in the series. PTI RB RDS .

