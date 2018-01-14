New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and pushed into flesh trade, was rescued by the Delhi Police today and a 32-year-old woman was arrested in this connection.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's mother, the victim went missing from New Seelampur here on January 7.

"During the investigation, it was found that the girl was induced by one Faijan on the pretext of marrying her, but he left her in Bhajanpura area after taking all her money.

"The accused woman took the girl and pushed her into immoral activities. The girl was rescued by the police," an official release by the police said. PTI PKS SLB SRY .

