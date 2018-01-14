Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their throats were slit by sharp glass-coated kite strings in two separate incidents in Mehsana and Anand districts today, police said.

Police said that Kalpesh Patel (33) was riding a two-wheeler in Gojhariya village in Mehsana when the kite string slit his throat and he bled to death.

In a similar incident,38-year-old Ashwin Prajapati, who was riding a motorcycle, bled to death after his throat was slit by a kite string at Navapura village in Khambhat taluka of Anand district today, police said.

The throat of Bharat Parmar (35) was slit by a kite string in Vadnagar town of Mehsana district and he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, police informed.

Two persons riding a motorcycle in Padra town of Vadodara district also sustained serious injuries due to kite strings, officials added.

In another incident, a man died at a government hospital in Ahmedabad where he was admitted today after he lost his balance while flying kites and fell from the roof of a four-storey building in Maninagar locality, police said.

A 40-year-old man in Rakjot was killed after being run over by a train while walking along the tracks looking up for kites, an official of Pradyunma Nagar police station said. PTI KA VJA BNM .

