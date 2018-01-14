Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) The skyline of the Pink City was today dotted with colourful kites as people celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti with fanfare and galore.

Devotees took holy dips in Galta tirth in Jaipur and Pushkar in Ajmer and offered prayers.

They offered prayers to the Sun and took holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, which marks the end of the winter solstice month and the beginning of longer days.

Apart from the prayers, the youths and children enjoyed kite-flying in Jaipur to mark the festival.

The kite-flying started at the break of dawn and myriad kites of all sizes, shapes, and designs were seen adorning the sky all through the day.

Prakash Panwar, a kite shop owner, said kites were little costlier as compared to last year but the sale was not much affected.

"Sky lantern, a small hot air balloon made of paper, is also in demand along with the kites," said Panwar.

"Lanterns are launched late in the evening after the kite flying is over," he said. PTI SDA CHT .

