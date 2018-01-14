New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived here on a six-day visit.

Modi received Prime Minister Netanyahu at the airport.

He welcomed Netanyahu with a hug upon his arrival.

During the visit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive dialogue on a variety of issues.

The two will shortly attend a solemn ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial here this afternoon to mark the formal renaming of the Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.

The two leaders will also lay a wreath, and sign the visitor's book at the memorial, official sources said. PTI NAB ABH DV ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.