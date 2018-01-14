Kutch (Guj), Jan 14 (PTI) Nine people were today killed after their van collided with a luxury bus near Loriya village in the district, police said.

The accident occurred when the victims were returing after visiting Kutch, a senior police official said.

Five of them were killed on the spot, while four died while being taken to a government hospital in Bhuj, the officer said.

Four passengers of the bus, which was going towards Bhuj, also sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the government hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Vijay Dobariya (22), Milan Koradiya (22), Vipul Khokhar (21), Hardik Bamboriya (22), Gaurav Kothariya (22), Prashant Kachhadiya (20), Rajvallabh Sejaliya (20), Jaideep (21) and Ravi Mansukhbhai (22). PTI CORR KA PD NRB AAR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.