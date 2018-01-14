Patna, Jan 14 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today greeted the people of the state on Makar Sankranti festival and graced the 'Dahi-Chura' feasts hosted by JD(U) Bihar unit chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh and others.

Kumar also visited Lok Janshakti Party's office here and greeted union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, an official release said.

Leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bihar LJP chief and state minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, MPs Ramhandra Paswan and Chirag Paswan were also present at the LJP office here.

Earlier, Kumar visited the residence of state JD(U) chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh who hosted a 'dahi-chura' feast on the occasion of Makarsankranti.

Leaders of various parties the RJD participated in the event.

Former Bihar Congress chief Ashok Choudhary, who also served as a minister during Grand Alliance government in the state, also visited Singh's residence.

Choudhary said his visit has no political connotation as he has come to Singh's residence because of his long personal relations.

However, he said, "There is neither a full stop nor a beginning in politics." The Chief Minister also graced a 'Dahi-Chura' feast hosted by BJP MLC Rajnish Kumar.

Meanwhile, several of the Congress' 27 MLAs did not attend a meeting convened by the party's Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh to discuss the current political scenario especially in the backdrop of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's incarceration in the fodder scam case.

Residences of Prasad's wife and former CM Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav wore a deserted look as the family is not celebrating the Makar Sankranti due to imprisonment of the RJD boss and death of his sister Gangotri Devi. PTI AR NN .

