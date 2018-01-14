New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Niyogi Books has launched three new imprints for translation, fiction and non-fiction works to mark its 13-year publishing journey.

The publishing house also announced that it would soon venture into language publishing.

At an event to celebrate the 13th anniversary, well known poet and short story writer Keki N Daruwalla launched Olive Turtle, the fiction publication and shared how Indian English writing has changed over the years.

The Thornbird imprint, dedicated to greatest translated works, was launched by Kannada poet and author H S Shivaprakash who talked about the translation work scenario then and now.

The non-fiction imprint called Paper Missile was launched by academician and creative writer Udaya Narayana Singh.

According to Bikash De Niyogi, managing director and publisher of Niyogi Books, the Indian publishing scenario is vibrating with multifarious activities and his entity would like to be a part of this larger scenario.

"The diversification is a conscious decision to uphold the vision of Niyogi Books - 'fine publishing within reach'.

Hence, this attempt to go beyond just illustrated books and publish new imprints of fiction, translation and non-fictional prose," he said.

Speaking on the future endeavours, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, director of Niyogi Books said once the take-off stage is over and "we are ready to negotiate more diversity and large plenitude, it becomes necessary to pigeonhole oneself in different formats. This is what motivated Niyogi Books to launch the three new imprints".

Some books to be published under Olive Turtle include Arnab Nandy's "Road to Tarascon", which unfolds the chain of events ultimately leading to the discovery of the Van Gogh masterpiece, and "Love and Life in Lucknow: An imaginary Biography of a City" by Mehru Jaffer.

The Thornbird imprint will offer unique writings of literature from many lands, cultures and languages. Ranging from conventional writers such as Rabindranath Tagore to the contemporary writer A Sethu Madhavan, diaspora of writings will also be translated.

Some works under this imprint are "Day and Dastan: Two Novellas" by Intizar Husain and "Moisture Trapped in Stone: An Anthology of Modern Telugu Short Stories".

Under the non-fiction imprint Paper Missile, books like "The Archaeoastronomy of a Few Megalithic Sites of Jharkhand" by Subhashis Das; "Bengali Culture over a thousand years" by Ghulam Murshidin; and "Zanskar to Ziro" by Sohini Sen will be published.

On the occasion a book "P C Sorcar: The Maharaja of Magic" was launched, which is written by P C Sorcar Jr.

Niyogi Books started its publication with a coffee table book by Geeta Chandran and Rajiv Chandran called "So Many Journeys" 13 years ago. PTI ZMN RDS .

