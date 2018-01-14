Loya's son (Eds: With additional inputs) Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The son of special CBI judge B H Loya said today that although he and his family had earlier been suspicious about his father's sudden death three years ago, they no longer harboured doubts.

Anuj Loya, 21, while stating that his family was "pained" by the things happening over his father's death, also said NGOs and politicians should stop "harassing" his family members over the issue.

"I had an emotional turmoil, hence I had suspicions about his death. But now we don't have any doubts about the way he died," the son of the late judge told reporters here.

"Earlier, my grandfather and aunt had some doubts about his death, which they shared. But now neither of them has any doubts," he said.

The deceased judge's father and Anuj's aunt had alleged foul play in his death.

Judge Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh "fake encounter" case, had allegedly died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. BJP chief Amit Shah, an accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, had been discharged.

With tears in his eyes, Anuj said, "We faced some pressure from politicians and NGOs. We don't want to name anyone, but please excuse my family from continuously asking about my father's death." Anuj is a second-year student of Law in a Pune-based college.

"By going through some media reports and everything, (my) family is facing lots of troubles...because of all the things happening. We don't have any allegations against anyone. We are really pained to...like...we are already trying to get out of these things." "...I request you people, please don't try to harass us or trouble us. I want to convey to you all," he said.

K B Katake, a retired district judge and family friend of Loya, who was also present at the conference, said, "The 85-year-old father of B H Loya is being harassed by some people, who are asking some questions in respect of death of his only son. And that creates panic in the family." "There was no suspicion in the minds of any family member in respect of death of justice Loya. However, the people are harassing and making family members panic," he alleged.

"His (Anuj's) mother is ill. Everyday she is required to take medical treatment. On behalf of Loya's family, I request you all media people to convey to those NGOs, lawyers and politicians not to go to his family, not to meet them and harass them like this, in respect of death of Mr Loya," the former district judge said.

Anuj's press conference comes two days after four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court mounted a virtual revolt against the Chief Justice of India, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders.

One of the four senior-most judges, who held an unprecedented press conference on Friday, had said that the matter involving judge Loya's death was one of the issues underpinning their differences with Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

