New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) MoS for Defence, Subhash Bhamre today launched 'RFID-enabled ECHS smart cards' with enhanced features to facilitate the veterans in utilising medical services.

The initiative was announced on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans' Day.

Chiefs of all the three defence forces--Admiral Sunil Lanba, General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa-- were present at the occasion.

"On #VeteranDay today, a new Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) smart card was launched for its beneficiaries which will provide enhanced features and facilitate the veterans in utilising the medical services.

"The smart card application can be filled and tracked online. #DIAV," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Army said in a tweet.

The Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated across the country today as a mark of respect and commitment towards the veterans.

The day is commemorated in the memory of first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal K M Cariappa becoming a veteran in 1953.

