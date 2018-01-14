Country Goa, Jan 14 (PTI) Services and Railways clinched the championship titles in men's and women's 10km events respectively at the 52nd National Cross-Country Championships held at GEC Ground here today.

In Men's 10km event, Shankar Man Thapa of Services won the gold with a timing of 30:10.50 min, while his teammate Pradeep Singh bagged silver clocking 30:12.80 min. Arjun Kumar of Railways secured 3rd place with timing of 30:13.70 min.

Services secured overall first team position with score of 19 with its four runners in top 10.

Railways secured second place with score of 28 and again its four runners were in top 10. Maharashtra was third with a score of 63.

Maharashtra team bagged gold in the women's 10km race with the timing of 34:27.30, while Olympian Lalita Babar representing Railways settled for the silver with the timing of 35:15.70 followed by Railways team-mate Swati Gadhave (35:22.40) on third place.

Railways finished on top in this category with a score of 15 while Maharashtra ended second with a score of 31.

In boy's U-20 8km event, Ajay Kumar of UP clocked 25:23.80 to secure first position, while Rohit (25:31.20, AFI-Punjab) and Dharmendra (25:39.50, UP) claimed the second and third position respectively.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh with a score of 19 were placed at first position followed by AFI team (27) and Punjab (44).

In girl's U-20 6km category, Poonam Sonune (AFI Maharashtra) won the gold with the timing of 21:29.10, while Kavita (21:32.90) and Khushbu (22:12.20), both from UP, secured second and third places respectively.

Overall UP, Himachal and Maharashtra secured top-3 positions with the score of 30, 46 and 53, respectively.

Other results: Boy's U18 (6km)- 1 Anil Bamaniya (19:06.40, Odisha), 2 Vikas (19:15.70, Haryana), 3 Shivam Yadav (19:24.40, AFI Madhya Pradesh) Girl's U18 (4km)- 1 Chatru (14:19.50, Rajasthan), 2 G Maheshwari (14.37.30, Telangana), 3 Akanksha PrakasShelar (14.46.90, AFI-Maharashtra) Boy's U16 (2km)-1 Amit Kumar (5:47.40, Rajasthan), 2 Suraj Pal (5:48.60, UP), 3 Anil Pandya (5:49.10, Odisha) Girls U16 (2km)- 1 Tai Hirman(6:41.60, Maharashtra), 2Baria Mittal (6:52.40, Gujarat), 3 Bhagya Laxmi (6:56.30, Telangana). PTI ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.