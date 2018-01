Centurion, Jan 14 (PTI) South Africa were all out for 335 against India on day two of the second Test here.

Brief scores: South Africa 335 in 113.5 overs (Markram 94, Du Plessis 63, Amla 82; Ashwin 4/13, Ishant 3/46). PTI BS BS .

