9th race: The P T Sampathkumaran Gold Cup - Div 2, 1,200 M.

Glorious Fire (Vazhaparmbil J Joseph) 58.5 C A Brisson first Icon's Dream 52 Akshay Kumar second Drei Bruder 56.5 C Umesh third Phoenix Wonder 52 V R Jagadeesh fourth Not Run: Saltoro Ridge, Right Option Won by: 3/4, 2-3/4, Short Head Time: One min, 14.95 secs Tote: Rs 23 for win, Rs 17, Rs 12 and Rs 26 for places Winner trained by: J Sebastian Favourite: Phoenix Wonder.

SHP: Rs 23 Quinella: Rs 68 Forecast: Rs 158 Tanala: Rs 1,247 on 21 tickets. PTI CORR SS .

