Mount Maunganui, Jan 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Under-19 cricket World Cup match between India and Australia.

India Under-19s Prithvi Shaw c Holt b Sutherland 94 Manjot Kalra c Sangha b Uppal 86 Shubman Gill c and b Edwards 63 Himanshu Rana c Waugh b Edwards 14 Anukul Roy c Sangha b Waugh 6 Abhishek Sharma c Sutherland b Edwards 23 Kamlesh Nagarkoti not out 11 Shiva Singh b Edwards 10 Aryan Juyal not out 8 Extras (LB-1, NB-3, WD-9) 13 Total (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-180, 2-200, 3-249, 4-272, 5-282, 6-298, 7-320.

Bowling: X Bartlett 7-1-47-0, J Ralston 5-0-26-0, W Sutherland 10-0-55-1, J Edwards 9-0-65-4, L Pope 3-0-22-0, J Merlo 2-0-13-0, P Uppal 8-0-35-1, A Waugh 6-0-64-1.

Australia Under-19s: J Edwards b Roy 73 M Bryant c Mavi b Nagarkoti 29 J Sangha c Shaw b A Sharma 14 J Merlo b Mavi 38 P Uppal run out 4 A Waugh c Juyal b Nagarkoti 6 W Sutherland b Nagarkoti 10 B Holt lbw b Mavi 39 X Bartlett c Juyal b Mavi 7 J Ralston run out 3 L Pope not out 0 Extras (LB-1, WD-4) 5 Total (all out in 42.5 overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-57, 2-86, 3-145, 4-157, 5-166, 6-168, 7-187, 8-205, 9-228.

Bowling: S Mavi 8.5-1-45-3, I Porel 4.1-0-24-0, S Singh 6.5-0-30-0, K Nagarkoti 7-1-29-3, A Sharma 7-0-33-1, H Rana 4-0-30-0, A Roy 5-0-36-1. PTI AT AT .

