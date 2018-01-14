New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Tata Sampann today launched ready-to-cook multi-grain khichdi mix, which it will sell in 28 cities through e-commerce portal Amazon Star Bazaar outlets in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

"Our approach is to bring to consumers, products that are at the intersection of modern science and traditional Indian wisdom. Khichdi is a perfect example of this wisdom and with the ready to cook Khichdi mix, we are delighted to bring a unique combination of convenience, taste and nutrition to our consumer's plate," Richa Arora, Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Product Business, Tata Chemicals said in a statement.

The khichdi mix has been formulated with food connoisseur and Tata Sampann's brand ambassador Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and is inspired from the Guinness World Record winning khichdi made with the company's products at World Food India in November 2017, the statement said.

***** *** NTPC to showcase expertise at World Future Energy Summit State-owned NTPC will showcase its expertise and technical knowhow to execute power sector projects of any scale and size, and explore business opportunities at World Future Energy Summit, Abu Dhabi next week.

NTPC is India's largest Power Generation Company with an installed capacity of over 51,000 megawatt (MW).

"Sustainability is a challenge being faced by global energy companies today even as consumer demand is expected to only grow in the coming decades. Thus, this annual get together of energy leaders gives an opportunity to learn about latest technology breakthroughs, changing energy mix and how the companies are innovating," NTPC said in a statement.

**** **** **** Wagon Cab to offer free rides on Army Day Startup cab hailing app Wagon Cab has announced to offer a free ride on Army Day to Army personnel, Ex-Service Man and their relatives.

"The free rides would be available from 6 am till 9 pm tomorrow. Wagon Cabs can be availed free rides by Army personnel, Ex-Service Man and their relatives by showing the ID pass to the Cab driver before the ride starts," the company said in a statement.

Wagon Cab has arranged 5,000 cabs for tomorrow and all the cabs would be placed in Janakpuri Area of Delhi to serve the Army personals. PTI PRS BAL .

