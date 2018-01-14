Bhusawal, Jan 14 (PTI) Thieves using gas cutters today broke open three ATMs here and stole cash worth over Rs 7.5 lakh, police said.

The three incidents happened in the early hours of today and the ATMs were unmanned, police informed.

Investigating officials added that all the three events are related as the modus operandi as well as the car used to flee were the same.

In the first incident, thieves stole cash worth Rs 3.14 lakh from an Axis Bank ATM situated in Bhusawal with police stating that the car they used was stolen from a local resident named Mahesh Sali.

Investigating officer Sagarika Khairnar of Bhusawal police said that the thieves had covered the CCTV camera installed over the ATM and had also tied cloth around their faces to mask their identities.

In a similar manner, two ATMs were broken into at Dhanora village in Adwad near here and at Kingaon in Yawal tehsil.

Yawal police inspector Dattatraya Pardeshi said that ATM was of Indicash company and the firm has filed a complaint that cash worth Rs 75,000 was stolen.

Assistant Inspector Jaipal Hire of Adwad police said the ATM broken into at Adwad belonged to the Central Bank of India and a complaint of cash worth Rs 3.63 lakh stolen has been registered.

Police teams have been formed to track down the thieves, officials said. PTI COR BNM .

