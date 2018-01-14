Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI) The three-day Sankranti festivities began in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today with 'Bhogi' being celebrated with fervour on the first day.

Bhogi 'mantalu' (bonfire) were lit at dawn outside the homes. The bonfire is lit with logs of wood and wooden furniture that is no longer useful.

Derelict things at home are also thrown into the fire.

The disposal of derelict things symbolises the sacrifice of old habits, vices and attachment to material things.

Traditionally, women spray cow dung and water in front of the house and draw colourful 'muggulu' (rangoli) and keep 'gobbemmalu' (cow dung balls) decorated with turmeric, kumkum and flowers on the rangoli.

In the evenings, 'Bhogi pallu' (Indian jujube) are showered on children seeking their health and prosperity.

The Telangana government is organising 'kite festival' and a 'World Sweet Festival' at the Parade Grounds here on the occasion of the festival.

People from about 25 states and some foreign countries, who live in Hyderabad, are participating in the Sweet Festival. However, those engaged in sweets business are not allowed to participate in the event.

The second day of the festival is 'Makara Sankranti' and the last day of the festival is 'Kanuma', when livestock are worshipped. PTI SJR NP .

