Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) Three people were killed and one severely injured when their car rolled down a deep gorge in Poadi Tal near Rohroo, 95km from here, police said today.

The accident took place late last night after the driver of the car reportedly lost control of the vehicle, they added.

Vikrant (31), from Khaskandi village, Khushvinder (21), from Bhetli village, and Sultan (26), from Nasari village, died on the spot, police officials said, adding that Ashwani (24), from Dadiyana village in Kangra district, was severely injured and undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to the families after postmortem and a case registered under sections 279, 337 and 304A of IPC, police said. PTI PCL IJT .

