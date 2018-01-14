Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) Police raided a hotel here and rescued three women who had allegedly been forced into the flesh trade.

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Daundkar of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell said that a man and a woman from Mumbra, who had duped these women into the trade, were arrested.

He said, based on a tip-off, a decoy was sent to the hotel yesterday after which the women were rescued and the two arrested.

Police identified the two arrested persons as Mohammad Hanif Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh (54) and Tabassum Altaf Khan alias Tabassum Muskin Shaikh (34) and added that a case had been registered under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

