Muzaffarnagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Train schedules will be affected for six days as the railway has to complete technical work on railway tracks on the New Delhi-Saharanpur line, an official said today.

"The track will be blocked from January 14 to January 19 due to maintenance work," said station master of Muzaffarnagar railway station Vipin Tyagi.

According to sources, five trains from New Delhi to Ambala were cancelled while eight trains were run through alternative routes.

Yesterday, the engine of a passenger train was derailed in Shamli district.

However, no loss of life was reported. PTI CORR SNE SNE .

