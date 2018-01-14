Lima, Jan 14 (AFP) A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook southern Peru today, killing at least two people and injuring 65 others, the South American country's civil defence agency said.

"There are two fatalities in the region of Arequipa and so far 65 injured have been reported," General Jorge Chavez, head of the National Civil Defense Institute, said. (AFP) KIS .

