Chamba, Jan 14 (PTI) A fierce blaze engulfed a house in the remote village Kathmani in the Churah sub division of Chamba district killing two children and critically injuring a third, officials said.

Around six milch animals also perished in the fire, they said.

A 2-year old boy Rakesh was burnt alive while another boy Deepu succumbed to burn injuries at Government Medical College hospital at Chamba.

A 4-year old girl Bharti sustained serious burn injuries and her condition was stated to be critical. She has been referred to Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra, police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but it is believed that it broke out from a cowshed attached to the house, police said.

The owner of the house and his other family members were not in the house at the time of incident and only three children were present.

On receiving the information, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Chamba, Balbir Singh Thakur rushed to the medical college hospital and provided an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased, officials said.

Investigations are in progress and a case has been registered, they added. PTI CORR PCL ADS .

